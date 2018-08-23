Joseph Onyango
Teso CSOs Agree to Revive Black Monday Campaign

23 Aug 2018, 19:56 Comments 88 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Report
Ben Tukei, programme officer Action Aid in Katakwi addressing the press on the revival of Black Monday campaign in Teso Joseph Onyango

Ben Tukei, a programme officer with Action Aid local rights cluster in Katakwi district, says the theft of public funds has continued, adding that 7 cases of embezzlement have been reported to police in Teso region.

 

