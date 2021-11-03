CSOs Seek Review of ECOP Bill On Domestic Use of Oil and Gas

In short
Civil Society Organizations (CSO)’s have called for a review of the provisions in the East African Crude Pipeline Special Provisions bill that limits domestic use of oil and gas produced in Uganda.
CSOs Seek Review of ECOP Bill On Domestic Use of Oil and Gas3 Nov 2021, 13:10 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
internet photo
The East African Crude Oil Pipeline could have DRC as its third partner country Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: EACOP Special provisions bill East African Crude Oil Pipeline Export of Oil Oil 2025 Parliament Ugandas oil
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.