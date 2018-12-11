Hafitha Issa
CSOs Want Gov't to Expedite Health Insurance Scheme

11 Dec 2018

The Director Policy and Strategy at ACHEST Dr Patrick Kadama emphasized the need for the insurance policy as a means of availing inclusive health care.Dr Kadama also adds that for the policy to work effectively, government needs to invest in infrastructural development to increase geographical access to health care services, skills development and enhancements and technological infrastructure including hospital equipment, medicines and vaccines.

 

