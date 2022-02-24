CSOs Want Pregnant Learners to Stay in School Beyond Three Months

In short
The CSOs argue that the period of one year and two months when the girl is out of school is too long and could retard their education growth.
Now the Civil Society is saying that this period of one year and two months when the girl child is out of school is too long and their argument is that this long period can easily make the learner completely divert away from education.
CSOs Want Pregnant Learners to Stay in School Beyond Three Months24 Feb 2022, 18:55 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Child mother stay in school
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.