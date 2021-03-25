Basaija Idd
Cultivators in Kasese Demand Re-opening of Disputed Land

25 Mar 2021, 19:26 Comments 228 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
Last year a conflict between Bakonzo and Basongora left nine injured

In short
Paul Muthende the chairperson for Kabukero cultivators says it’s unfortunate that many families are lacking food and even when the planting season is begging they have nowhere to plant.

 

