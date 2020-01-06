Wambuzi Reacheal
Cultural Integration Boosts Security- General Mbadi

6 Jan 2020, 07:26 Comments 139 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Misc Report
Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbadi addressing the congregation.

While presiding over the 2020 Cultural gala at the Jinja based Senior Command and Staff College-SCSC over the weekend, Mbadi said that all cultures have some similarities, adding that people ought to seek what unites them to ensure sustainable unity.

 

