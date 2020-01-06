Cultural Integration Boosts Security- General Mbadi

In short
While presiding over the 2020 Cultural gala at the Jinja based Senior Command and Staff College-SCSC over the weekend, Mbadi said that all cultures have some similarities, adding that people ought to seek what unites them to ensure sustainable unity.
Cultural Integration Boosts Security- General Mbadi6 Jan 2020, 07:26 Comments 139 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Member State country culture gala pan-Africanism region security student
Mentioned: Andrew Gutti Burundi East Africa Jinja Kenya Mbadi Rwanda SCSC South Africa South Sudan Tanzania Uganda Wilson Mbadi deputy chief
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.