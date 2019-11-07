In short
Currently, customary land is being registered by Sub County chiefs as opposed to other tenures such as mailo, leasehold and freehold whose national registry is maintained by the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development.
Cultural Leaders Ask Gov't To Establish Registry for Customary Land Ownership7 Nov 2019, 19:27 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Environment Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.