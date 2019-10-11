Cultural Leaders Cautioned Against Punishing Suspected Offenders

In short
Avubieng observed that any physical violence or abuse of rights tantamount to crime and should be handled according to the laws of Uganda. He pointed out early marriages, denial of women’s right to property ownership, sexual and gender-based violence among others as bad cultural norms which should be dealt with.
Cultural Leaders Cautioned Against Punishing Suspected Offenders11 Oct 2019, 19:40 Comments 76 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Report
CLO Arua Micah Avubieng speaking to the cultural and clan leaders at Onduparaka Trading Center in Arua on Friday.
