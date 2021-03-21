Cultural Leaders Demand Special Ministry for Bukedi Affairs

In short
They want the government to treat Bukedi, in the same way, it treated Bunyoro, Karamoja and Luwero Triangle, which have independent ministries, with representation in the cabinet. According to them, a ministerial position for the region will help in advocating for the development of the socio-economic infrastructure in the sub-region like roads, health facilities, and educational institutions among others.
Cultural Leaders Demand Special Ministry for Bukedi Affairs21 Mar 2021, 17:00 Comments 207 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.