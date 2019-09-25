Lubulwa Henry
13:28

Culture, Myths Threaten Disease Control in Uganda

25 Sep 2019, 13:19 Comments 152 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
Dr Charles Olara, Director Curative Services, Ministry of Health

In short
Despite sensitization campaigns by health ministries and experts, many believed that they could beat the deadly disease by eating raw onions once a day for three days or by merely taking antibiotics. A number of people also believed that a daily intake of condensed milk can prevent Ebola infections, according to the World Health Organisation.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Health Nkumba University

