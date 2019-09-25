Culture, Myths Threaten Disease Control in Uganda

In short
Despite sensitization campaigns by health ministries and experts, many believed that they could beat the deadly disease by eating raw onions once a day for three days or by merely taking antibiotics. A number of people also believed that a daily intake of condensed milk can prevent Ebola infections, according to the World Health Organisation.
Culture, Myths Threaten Disease Control in Uganda25 Sep 2019, 13:19 Comments 152 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: epidemiology
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Nkumba University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.