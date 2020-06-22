Baker Batte
Curfew Maintained as President Allows Fourth Passenger in Private Vehicles Top story

President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni said that the night-time curfew, ensures that people keep in their homes hence limiting the spread of the coronavirus. He said that if there is no night-time curfew, people will be going to visit friends in the evening and ending up turning homes into bars.

 

