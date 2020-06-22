In short
Museveni said that the night-time curfew, ensures that people keep in their homes hence limiting the spread of the coronavirus. He said that if there is no night-time curfew, people will be going to visit friends in the evening and ending up turning homes into bars.
Curfew Maintained as President Allows Fourth Passenger in Private Vehicles Top story22 Jun 2020, 23:11 Comments 192 Views Politics Health Misc Updates
