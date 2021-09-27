Curfew Operations: Police Vows to Impound and Arrest Motorists

In short
This warning is going especially to motorcyclists, like Boba-boda riders, drivers and pedestrians who find themselves on the roads by 7pm when the curfew is already in effect; this time you won’t like it when we find you on the wrong side of the curfew," Enanga said.
Curfew Operations: Police Vows to Impound and Arrest Motorists27 Sep 2021, 19:26 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ASP. Luke Owoyesigyire Fred Enanga
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.