Curriculum to Guide Women Politicians Guard Against Social Media Abuse Launched

According to Nyamwire, women politicians barely used Twitter for campaigning. While women extensively used Facebook, many of their accounts were set up as personal pages instead of Public Figure pages that politicians typically use to engage large audiences, she says this is why they have resolved to have them trained.
Curriculum to Guide Women Politicians Guard Against Social Media Abuse Launched21 May 2022, 15:30 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Mary Harriet Lamunu the Executive Director of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) chats with researchers at the launch
