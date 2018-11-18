Dominic Ochola
10:38

Custodian Board Validates Departed Asians Assets in Kitgum

18 Nov 2018, 10:35 Comments 132 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Departed Asians’ Property Custodian Board officials meeting stakeholders at the Kitgum LC5 Chairperson's office Dominic Ochola

Departed Asians’ Property Custodian Board officials meeting stakeholders at the Kitgum LC5 Chairperson's office Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Clement Kandole, the agencys board member said several properties of the board were unlawfully allocated to individuals and institutions. He explained that the exercise is aimed at correcting such anomalies and addressing other queries.

 

Tagged with: expropriated properties act of 1982 assets of departed asians in kitgum town. president idi amin expelled about 80
Mentioned: departed asians properties custodian board (dapcb) divestiture committee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.