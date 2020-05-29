Customer Sues Shoprite Over Expired Chocolate

In short
According to Jjumba, he developed health complications after eating the chocolate and sought treatment at St. Felistus Clinic in Bulenga where he was diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder, which is associated with eating contaminated food or expired products.
Customer Sues Shoprite Over Expired Chocolate29 May 2020, 13:56 Comments 223 Views Court Updates
Artikelcara Website
Shoprite Supermarket Lugogo Branch from where the alleged expired Chocolate was bought.
In short
Tagged with: Expired Chocolate Ferrero Rocher Francis Jjumba Lugogo Bypass Branch Nalukoola Luyimbazi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.