Customers Defy COVID-19 SOPs in Christmas Rush Shopping

In short
Barros Odongo, a butcher at Lira main market, said most of their customers were not observing the SOPs, adding that it was very hard to force them to since most of them walk away when asked about face masks.
Customers Defy COVID-19 SOPs in Christmas Rush Shopping24 Dec 2020, 18:34 Comments 120 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID_19 COVID_19 SOPs Traders defy SOPs
Mentioned: Lira Main Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.