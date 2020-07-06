Cyclists Challenge COVID-19 Restrictions in Court

In short
A group led by the five directors of the National Federation of Professional Cyclists Network contends that the restrictions are not acceptable in a free and fair democratic society. They add that the restriction on the bodaboda transport business is unjustifiable when other means of transport are operating normally.
Cyclists Challenge COVID-19 Restrictions in Court6 Jul 2020, 14:23 Comments 203 Views Court Report
Tagged with: City lawyer Anthony Wameli High Court Civil Division Justice Michael Elubu boda boda cyclists
