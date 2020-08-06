Mwesigwa Alon
Czech Republic Appoints First Consul in Uganda

6 Aug 2020
Stephen Kaboyo, the new honorary consul of the Czech Republic

In short
Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa said in a letter said the Uganda government had approved the appointment of Kaboyo. Kutesa wrote, “we do hereby recognize him as such and declare him free to exercise such functions, power, and privileges as allowed by the law of the land.”

 

