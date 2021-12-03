Dad Graduates Alongside Daughter in Pursuit of Excellence as a Tour Guide

In short
Kibiina reveals that some reputable tourism agencies have been denying him high-profile clients, citing low levels of literacy and etiquette to suit their tastes and preferences in the modern adventure and leisure services industry, however, with a certificate in social work, he hopes to break such barriers.
Dad Graduates Alongside Daughter in Pursuit of Excellence as a Tour Guide3 Dec 2021, 19:32 Comments 115 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Tourism Report
In short
Tagged with: ability business client course education family father friend institute job school tour guide
Mentioned: Ronald Kibiina
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.