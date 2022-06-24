Dairy Development Authority Concerned About Milk Adulteration

In short
Ronald Kwikiriza the Chairman of Tooro Dairy Cooperative Society says that the adulteration of milk is a bad practice since it contaminates the milk. He says that vendors who engage in the practice do not even care about the quality of water.
Dairy Development Authority Concerned About Milk Adulteration24 Jun 2022, 17:32 Comments 100 Views Business and finance Agriculture Health Updates
Fort portal residents line up to collect free milk during the 2022 june diary Month at Booma grounds
