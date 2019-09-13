Dairy Products in Mukono Free of Bacterial Infections-Study

In short
In her post-doctorate research, Dr Sylvia Angubua Baluka, a lecturer in the Department of Biosecurity, Ecosystems & Veterinary Public Health and her team collected a total of 184 milk, faecal and environmental samples from 33 selected dairy farms from Mukono district. The purpose was to assess the prevalence and antimicrobial exposure profiles of bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni, E. coli and Salmonella, all regarded as most common causes of diarrheal illness.
