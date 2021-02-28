Amony Immaculate
15:52

Damaged Classrooms Put School's Re-opening in Balance

28 Feb 2021, 15:41 Comments 145 Views Lira, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
A classroom block at Okio primary school

In short
In September 2019, a strong wind blew off the roofs of all classrooms blocks in the school, leaving only a small portion of the roof on the block housing the head teacher’s office and two classrooms.

 

Tagged with: Ministry waiting for funds Okio primary school lack of classroom blocks
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)

