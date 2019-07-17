Dominic Ochola
14:37

Danish Embassy Boosts Access to Justice Project in Northern Uganda

17 Jul 2019, 14:36 Comments 93 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Court Northern Interview
Maria Kamara Mabinti, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda and Kenya - Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Maria Kamara Mabinti, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda and Kenya - Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Maria Kamara Mabinti, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda says that the Access to Justice Project has been extended for another two years to ensure that the communities understand and be part of the court proceedings against Dominic Ongwen at The Hague.

 

Tagged with: LRA insurgency Lukodi massacre Lukodi, Abok, Odek and Pagule access to justice project case locations local radio stations proceedings against Dominic Ongwen
Mentioned: Lord’s Resistance Army - LRA The Hague. The International Criminal Court – ICC The Royal Danish Embassy in Kampala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.