Danish Embassy Boosts Access to Justice Project in Northern Uganda

Maria Kamara Mabinti, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda says that the Access to Justice Project has been extended for another two years to ensure that the communities understand and be part of the court proceedings against Dominic Ongwen at The Hague.
Danish Embassy Boosts Access to Justice Project in Northern Uganda17 Jul 2019
