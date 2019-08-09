Dark History, Teacher Shortage Impeding Swahili Language Growth

In short
Swahili, a common dialect among East African Community member states, was introduced in the Uganda primary school curriculum in 2,000, as a basis for advancing its use as the regional bloc pushed for integration. It was later endorsed as a compulsory subject from upper primary to secondary level.
Dark History, Teacher Shortage Impeding Swahili Language Growth9 Aug 2019, 11:14 Comments 207 Views Education Updates
