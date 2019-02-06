Police Lock Up Day Care Proprietor Over Death of Child

In short
Mirembe was detained on Saturday when she went to record a statement at Katwe Police Station. In her statement, Mirembe says she has been in charge of Tendo since her mother left the country in 2017.
Police Lock Up Day Care Proprietor Over Death of Child6 Feb 2019, 13:52 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.