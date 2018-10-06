Judges Praise Mak Law Students at Mock Court

In short
During the mock trial, students presented to a panel of justices comprising the Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Justices, Remmy Kasule, Barishaki Cheborion, Hellen Abulu Obura, and the Registrar Court of Appeal, Agnes Nkonge
Judges Praise Mak Law Students at Mock Court6 Oct 2018
Constitutional Court Justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo in a group photo with lecturers and students of law at Makerere School of Law Auditorium Login to license this image from 1$.
