DCJ Rejects Proposed Inter-Jurisdictional Session Hearings To Clear Case Backlog

In short
Munobe revealed that they plan to set aside resources from this quarter to facilitate the planned sessions and asked the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera and Case Backlog Committee to grant them permission to implement the strategy.
DCJ Rejects Proposed Inter-Jurisdictional Session Hearings To Clear Case Backlog6 May 2021, 12:36 Comments 149 Views Luweero, Uganda Court Updates
Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe introducing magistrates to DCJ Buteera on his visit to Luwero On Wednesday
In short
Tagged with: Case Backlog civil cases criminal cases inter-jurisdictional session hearings land cases
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.