Alex Ongwag, 23, a student with a hearing impairment, dropped out university in 2017, but he is yet to give up on dream. He has Given UACE a Second Shot so as to secure a government scholarship

In short

Ogwang says he was studying from an inclusive school from Lango College in Lira District where he scored 12 points from PCM/ICT (Physic, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer). For a deaf student, this would have been enough for him to secure a government scholarship.