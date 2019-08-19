In short
In Uganda, Sexual harassment happens at work places like offices and public places like markets, streets and parks. While no category of men can be pinned to be responsible, the vice is so prevalent among Boda boda riders, taxi operators, mechanics and market or shop operators in towns.
Dealing with Sexual Harassment in Kampala Top story19 Aug 2019, 10:24 Comments 235 Views Human rights Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Gender Based Violence security guard sexual harassment work place
Mentioned: Based Violence Cyrus Byaruhanga Fred Ssenyonjo Health Management Human Rights Kampala Capital Kisenyi Taxi Park Safety Audit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.