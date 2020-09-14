In short
The Friday night clashes escalated when a group of refugee youth's attacked and assaulted a resident from the host community who was grazing in the area promoting revenge attacks after reports reached the relatives of the boy that he had died. The revenge attacks left seven on the South Sudanese refugees dead with the eighth dying at Arua regional refferal hospital.
Death Toll Rises to 10 in Rhino Camp Clashes
14 Sep 2020
