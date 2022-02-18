Deceased Emorimor Wielded Immense Influence in Kenya, Delegation Discloses

In short

Ojaamong, who led a delegation of more than 200 Iteso from Kenya said that Emorimor helped the Iteso in Kenya to acquire a home from the Bomas of Kenya, the largest auditorium in Africa found in Langata, Nairobi. The village features replicas of traditional homesteads from 23 of Kenya's ethnic groups. It also features traditional dances performed in its large auditorium.