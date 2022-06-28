Deceased Muni University Vice Chancellor Hailed for Championing Girl Child Education

In short
Dranzoa, died on Tuesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala where she had been admitted for an unknown illness.
Deceased Muni University Vice Chancellor Hailed for Championing Girl Child Education28 Jun 2022, 15:06 Comments 92 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Championing Girl Child Education Muni University Vice Chancellor, Professor Christine Dranzoa
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.