Henry Lematia
15:22

Deceased Muni University Vice Chancellor Hailed for Championing Girl Child Education

28 Jun 2022, 15:06 Comments 92 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Education Updates
Prof. Christine Dranzoa -Muni University Vice Chancellor (Courtesy Photo)

Prof. Christine Dranzoa -Muni University Vice Chancellor (Courtesy Photo)

In short
Dranzoa, died on Tuesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala where she had been admitted for an unknown illness.

 

Tagged with: Championing Girl Child Education Muni University Vice Chancellor, Professor Christine Dranzoa

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.