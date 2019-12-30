Dominic Ochola
Deceptive Politicians in Omoro Face Cultural Chiefs Wrath

30 Dec 2019, 14:26 Comments 198 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics Local government Interview
Rwot Jimmy Ocan Luwala in brown kanju chatting with Betty Laike an aspirant for Omoro district Woman MP - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
A number of politicians have been paying courtesy visits to clan chiefs of Puranga headed by Rwot Jimmy Ocan Luwala for a blessing. However, Rwot Luwala, also the Chairperson of all clan chiefs in Omoro has warned that incumbent politicians who never delivered on pledges they made during the 2016 campaigns will be out rightly denied further blessings.

 

Tagged with: Acholi customs Acholi diaspora Olwedo tree anticipated 2021 general polls. clan chiefs of Puranga deceptive politicians traditional rituals
