In the circular, the Permanent Secretary said that the board members or governing council members should concentrate on their functions including oversight monitoring, supervision, and approvals. She further noted that for board members to be signatories on bank accounts does not only compromise the principle of good governance but also causes a conflict of interest between management and governing bodies.
Decision to Discard Board Members as Signatories in Gov’t-Aided Schools Backfires Top story23 Aug 2021, 06:45 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
