Decision on Voting Rights for Ugandans in Diaspora, Prisoners Pushed to Next Year

27 Sep 2019, 17:02 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Court Report
City Lawyer Steven Kalali. File Photo

In short
For the third time, judgement on the matter is pushed ahead, even after the conclusion of the case submission in December 2018. A decision which was initially expected in June was then pushed to today, September 27, 2019. It will now remain pending until March 13, 2020.

 

