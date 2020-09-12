Kimbowa Ivan
10:26

Declaration of NRM Flag Bearers Ends in Chaos in Mukono

12 Sep 2020, 10:25 Comments 140 Views Mukono, Uganda Polls Politics Local government Report
Army officers trying to protect the tallying desk from annoyed contenders who lost.

Army officers trying to protect the tallying desk from annoyed contenders who lost.

In short
The candidates stormed the tallying desk demanding that the district registrar Benon Ssekanyo halts the declaration process until their complaints were rectified. Complaints included alteration of results and declaration of candidates who did not win.

 

Tagged with: Vote Declaration of NRM Local Government Flag Bearers Ends in Chaos at Mukono
Mentioned: NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.