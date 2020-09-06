Declaration of NRM Primaries Results Cancelled in Bundibugyo

In short
The Resident District Commission Grace Asiimwe says that they resolved to halt the exercise after realizing that supporters of various candidates especially for Bughendera County had started threatening the electoral officials and their opponents.
Declaration of NRM Primaries Results Cancelled in Bundibugyo6 Sep 2020, 09:47 Comments 128 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: NRM voting nrm elections delayed violence in NRM primaries
Mentioned: declaration of votes
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.