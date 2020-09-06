Basaija Idd
09:49

Declaration of NRM Primaries Results Cancelled in Bundibugyo

6 Sep 2020, 09:47 Comments 128 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
Bundibugyo RDC addressing polling agents nd officials to the position to suspend vote tallying

In short
The Resident District Commission Grace Asiimwe says that they resolved to halt the exercise after realizing that supporters of various candidates especially for Bughendera County had started threatening the electoral officials and their opponents.

 

