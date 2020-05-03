Decline in Number of Patients Picking ARVs Worries Kisoro Health Officials

In short
Sison Mugisha, Kisoro District HIV Focal Person says that they are aware of the decline of HIV patients in all health facilities across the district due to transport challenges. Mugisha says that they have resolved to register all clients across the district so that they look for possible means of transporting ARVs to their homes.
Decline in Number of Patients Picking ARVs Worries Kisoro Health Officials3 May 2020, 15:36 Comments 79 Views Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: ARVs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.