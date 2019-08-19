In short
The Kabarole NRM Youth Chairperson, who also doubles at the Speaker Fort Portal Municipality, Gilbert Kayondo, has described Turyaheebwa’s statement as reckless only meant to undermine their hard work. He wants him to apologize.
Defection of 200 FDC Members Sparks Controversy Top story19 Aug 2019, 17:03 Comments 210 Views Politics Report
George Kusemera speaking to Otafiire after crossing from FDC to NRM on Sunday, as Turyaheebwa (in light blue shirt) tries to put on the yellow NRM shirt.
In short
Tagged with: General Secretary opportunist statement
Mentioned: Constitutional Affairs Minister FDC George Kusemererwa Gilbert Kayondo John Kusemerwa Kabarole District Kabarole NRM Youth Chairperson Turyaheebwa Speaker Fort Portal Municipality Bruhani Kahwa James Birungi Ozo Kahinda Otafiire
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.