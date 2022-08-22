Defence Committee Summons ULC Commissioner Over Police Land in Naguru

In short

Uganda was in April 1998, selected by the Conference of Ministers of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) as the host of the UNAFRI whose objective was to promote collaborative activities and joint action on priority problems bearing on crime prevention and control in the development context.



Part of the obligations of the host country was to provide residential accommodation, office space, classrooms and furniture to the institute. This was the basis for the provision of a 99 year lease to UNAFRI in 2011 and this includes land housing 12 senior staff houses.