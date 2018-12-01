In short
Elias Mpalana, the Principal Human Resource Officer in the Defense Ministry, said the directorate will expedite the payment of veterans at the grassroots.
Defence Ministry Flags off Veteran's Directorate1 Dec 2018, 14:14 Comments 129 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
The permanent secreatary in the ministry of defence and veteran affairs, Rosette Byengoma (in pink court) posses for a group photograph with the staff of the newly created veterans directorate. Login to license this image from 1$.
