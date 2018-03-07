Olive Nakatudde
18:13

Defence Ministry Seeks UGX 66bn Supplementary Budget For Land Compensation

7 Mar 2018, 18:13 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
Mwesige said that in order to stem the pressure and reduce on Government liabilities there is need to pay out the compensation in a phased manner this financial year. He told the committee that the Ministry received Shillings 16 billion in the last financial year through a supplementary budget for the land compensation but the debt has accumulated to Shillings 66 billion.

 

Tagged with: defence ministry buget committee land compensation 66 billion shillings

