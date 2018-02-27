Davidson Ndyabahika
Defend Yourself, Makerere Tells Lecturer Implicated in Sexual Harassment

27 Feb 2018 Kampala, Uganda Education Report
UNDER FIRE: Dr. Swizen Kyomuhendo, a social researcher at Makerere University, and a former spokesperson of Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba. Courtesy photo

UNDER FIRE: Dr. Swizen Kyomuhendo, a social researcher at Makerere University, and a former spokesperson of Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba.

In short
Makerere University has instituted proceedings to look into Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo, a senior lecturer mentioned in the alleged sexual harassment of female students. This comes just a day after a story appeared on NBS TV in which Dr Kyomuhendo, who teaches in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration SWSA, is seen luring one of his students to a lodge to have some fun. In the story, the victim claimed that the lecturer had promised to adjust her marks if she cooperated.

 

