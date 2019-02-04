Defense Asks ICC to Acquit Dominic Ongwen

In short
Krispus Ayena Odongo, Ongwens lead lawyer says they are demanding the dismissal of the case due to several defects emanating from the confirmation of charges.
Defense Asks ICC to Acquit Dominic Ongwen4 Feb 2019, 20:26 Comments 128 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: defense asks icc to dismiss charges against dominic ongwen defense wants ongwen acquitted of all charges before international criminal court trial of dominic ongwen at the icc defects in confirmation of charges krispus ayena odongo dominic ongwen lawyer
Mentioned: international criminal court icc
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.