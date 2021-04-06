Defense Ministry Seeks 6.3 Trillion Shillings for 2021/22 Budget

In short
The Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs is seeking up to 6.3 trillion shillings to finance its budget for financial year 2021/2022.
Defense Ministry Seeks 6.3 Trillion Shillings for 2021/22 Budget6 Apr 2021, 22:05 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
(L-R) PS Ministry of Defence, Rosette Byengoma, Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Lt.Col. Bright Rwamirama and Minister of Defence, Adolf Mwesige appearing before the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee
In short
Tagged with: 2021/2022 financial year 6.3 trn budget Defense Budget Parliament UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.