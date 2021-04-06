Alex Otto
22:06

Defense Ministry Seeks 6.3 Trillion Shillings for 2021/22 Budget

6 Apr 2021, 22:05 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
(L-R) PS Ministry of Defence, Rosette Byengoma, Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Lt.Col. Bright Rwamirama and Minister of Defence, Adolf Mwesige appearing before the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee

(L-R) PS Ministry of Defence, Rosette Byengoma, Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Lt.Col. Bright Rwamirama and Minister of Defence, Adolf Mwesige appearing before the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee

In short
The Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs is seeking up to 6.3 trillion shillings to finance its budget for financial year 2021/2022.

 

Tagged with: 2021/2022 financial year 6.3 trn budget Defense Budget Parliament UPDF
Mentioned: Defense committee The Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.