Alex Otto
10:33

Defense: Ongwen Using Detention For Personal Development Top story

5 Oct 2018, 10:31 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Ongwens legal team led by Crispus Ayena and ICC staff Alex Otto

Ongwens legal team led by Crispus Ayena and ICC staff Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
His lead lawyer, Crispus Ayena Odongo describes the former warlord as a fast learner, saying he has used his time in custody to learn English and is now pursuing music. According to Ayena, Ogwen can now comfortably communicate with his defense team in English without any interpreter, which shows his learning capacity.

 

Tagged with: crime against humanity count solicitor arrest war crimes personal development commander justice journalist team defense client custody learning capacity boy child gobierno question legal lead major
Mentioned: ongwen international criminal court the hague former warlord ogwen acholi crispus ayena odongo

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.