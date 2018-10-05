In short
His lead lawyer, Crispus Ayena Odongo describes the former warlord as a fast learner, saying he has used his time in custody to learn English and is now pursuing music. According to Ayena, Ogwen can now comfortably communicate with his defense team in English without any interpreter, which shows his learning capacity.
Defense: Ongwen Using Detention For Personal Development
Ongwens legal team led by Crispus Ayena and ICC staff
