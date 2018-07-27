In short
The bags whose contents have been classified as confidential were taken away from Dominic Ongwen at the time of his transfer to The Hague based International Criminal Court ICC.
Ongwen Defense Seeks Evidence from Personal Bags Top story27 Jul 2018, 16:19 Comments 169 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Crime Northern Report
Dominic Ongwen During Trial At the International Criminal Court
