Defilement Remains Top Crime in Kabarole

In short
The Rwenzori regional police spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe, says that defilement cases, which were reported in September, October and November, are attributed to continued use of drugs like marijuana by the suspects and negligence of the parents.
Defilement Remains Top Crime in Kabarole5 Dec 2018, 07:34 Comments 192 Views Rwenzori, Uganda Crime Report
Lydia Tumushabe, Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.