Deforestation: What Can Charcoal Burning Save?

In short

A government national charcoal survey in 2016 found districts in the Central region as the leading producers of charcoal (40.9%) followed by northern regions (39.5%). It also revealed that central region districts were the main source of charcoal supplied to Kampala (63.4%). The leading supplier districts of charcoal in the central region to Kampala were Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Luwero, Kyakwanzi.