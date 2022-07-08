Mwesige Joel
Degradation on River Mpanga Continues Despite Billions Injected in Protection Measures

rocks falling into the river due to erosion and expansion by the water pressure (1)

In short
The Ministry of Water and Environment, Fort Portal City Council and other environmental organizations devised measures to protect the river. Some of the measures included sensitization, restoring protection zones, setting up environmental committees and others.

 

