Degradation on River Mpanga Continues Despite Billions Injected in Protection Measures

In short
The Ministry of Water and Environment, Fort Portal City Council and other environmental organizations devised measures to protect the river. Some of the measures included sensitization, restoring protection zones, setting up environmental committees and others.
Degradation on River Mpanga Continues Despite Billions Injected in Protection Measures8 Jul 2022, 20:03 Comments 111 Views Environment Updates
